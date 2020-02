NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The NYSE Arca options exchange said on Thursday that it was experiencing a delay in trades being reported to the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) for options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

The delay has been in place since about 12:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT), said NYSE Arca, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The exchange said in an email alert that more information would follow. (Reporting by April Joyner)