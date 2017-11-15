FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P to combine telecom, media stocks into one sector
November 15, 2017 / 10:49 PM / in 16 minutes

S&P to combine telecom, media stocks into one sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices on Wednesday said it would combine telecommunication and media and entertainment company shares into a single sector in a long-anticipated overhaul of its stock market indexes, including the benchmark S&P 500.

The move reflects “an evolution in the way we communicate and access entertainment content and other information” and the dramatic integration of these industries through a wave of mergers and acquisitions, the index provider said in a statement.

The new sector schematic will take affect in late September 2018 and the names of the large-cap companies whose stocks will be impacted by the change will be announced in January, it said. (Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
