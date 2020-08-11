Market News
August 11, 2020 / 8:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus, tech rally

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday, putting the benchmark index on course to reclaim its February peak on the back of historic U.S. stimulus and a nascent revival in business activity.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in June became the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to notch an all-time high as investors moved to stocks including Amazon.com and Netflix Inc, deeming them “stay-at-home” winners. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


