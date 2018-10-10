FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump briefed on stock market sell-off -CNBC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on Wednesday’s stock market sell-off, CNBC reported, citing a senior official, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 3 percent in one day and the S&P 500 marked its biggest daily decline since February.

“A senior White House official gives me this comment now: ‘This is a bull market correction. It’s probably healthy. This will pass and the US economy remains strong,” CNBC reporter Eamon Javers posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)

