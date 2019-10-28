CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high at open

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show the Nasdaq gained 42.65 points at the open, not dropped 8,243.12 points.)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit record high at open on Monday on rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, while bets that the Federal Reserve would lower borrowing costs at its policy meeting this week also brightened the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.27 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 27,040.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.57 points, or 0.32%, at 3,032.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.65 points, or 0.52%, to 8,285.77 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)