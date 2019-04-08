CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P pauses after 7-day winning streak, Boeing weighs on Dow

Market News
April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak, as investors braced for what could be the first decline in corporate earnings since 2016 and a drop in Boeing Co’s shares hit the Dow industrials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.32 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 26,312.67. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.28 points, or 0.15%, at 2,888.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.81 points, or 0.17%, to 7,924.89 at the opening bell.

