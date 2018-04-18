FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly loses ground after Fed Beige Book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline to loses)

April 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 briefly pared gains and the Dow added to losses on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve report said robust business borrowing, rising consumer spending, and tight labor markets indicate the U.S. economy remains on track for continued growth with trade war risks the one big outlier.

Stocks quickly regained ground after the so-called Beige Book report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.45 points, or 0.02 percent, to 24,791.08, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,715.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.28 points, or 0.43 percent, to 7,312.37. (Reporting by Sinead Carew Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

