CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off September trading on a sombre note

(Corrects second paragraph to say Nasdaq dropped 21.58 points at open)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, the first trading day in September, as declines in heavyweights such as Nike and Facebook added to worries over trade negotiations between United States and other major economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.75 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,916.07. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.56 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,896.96. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 8,087.96 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)