CORRECTED- US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Nvidia hammers tech stocks

(Corrects Nasdaq’s open value in second paragraph)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, as technology companies suffered sharp losses following disappointing forecasts from chip companies Nvidia and Applied Materials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.92 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,242.35. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.66 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,718.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.43 points, or 0.90 percent, to 7,193.60 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)