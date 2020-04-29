LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Are stocks just popular because casinos are closed?

* Major averages advance; small caps outperform * Energy leads sector gainers; staples, utilities lag * Gold, dollar slip, WTI crude up; U.S. 10-Yr yield ~0.60% April 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Sinéad Carew. Reach Sinéad on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ARE STOCKS JUST POPULAR BECAUSE CASINOS ARE CLOSED? (1315 EDT/1815 GMT) While volatile stock markets tend to scare away many part-time investors, DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas says this market is unusual as data suggests that retail investors have actually been piling in. His explanation? Casinos and sports events have been closed down, so stocks may be providing gamblers with their only chance for a flutter. Colas cites data from online broker Robinhood showing a 40- 120% increase in accounts holding stocks including Ford, Aurora Cannabis, General Electric, GoPro Inc and Disney compared with March 1, before COVID-19 related lockdowns. He notes that aside from Disney, this is a list of hugely volatile stocks, which leads him to the conclusion that it must be at least partly due to participation by gamblers who can no longer go to the casino. "The dopamine rush of a full house is the same as holding a hat-sized stock into an up 3% open on the S&P. The human brain doesn’t know – or care – that one is gambling (a proven long-run zero return) and one is investing (proven long-run compounding)," said Colas, also citing data on Google searches for the term "buy stock" as a support for what he concedes is a "somewhat off-the-wall analysis." But the data also leads him to wonder "what happens when the US economy starts to reopen, and retail investors can go outside and to work instead of sit at home trading?" For similar reasons, Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, also sounded worried about what happens to trading when the economy reopens. Emanuel says demand for equities among the Millennial age group is a core part of his firm's thesis for higher stock prices. So when Millennial investors are among the first to return to work and have to leave their trading screens, he sees a key source of demand for high-flying FAANG stocks disappearing with them. (Sinéad Carew) ***** S&P 500: TRYING TO LEAP OVER A FIBO FENCE (1201 EDT/1601 GMT) The S&P 500 is forging just above a key Fibonacci retracement of its February-March swoon. (Click on chart below) Indeed, the broad-market average has pushed slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent bear-phase at 2,934.49. Traders will be watching to see if it can make the leap into the close. Meanwhile, a momentum study is also nearing an important hurdle. After falling into deeply oversold territory in late-February, the daily RSI (now at about 66) has been steadily improving. That said, it has yet to muster enough strength to move back into overbought territory (>70.00). If the SPX can overwhelm the Fibo barrier, with the RSI moving back into overbought, it can suggest potential for a more extensive recovery. This because the index's strong underlying thrust may require more time to dissipate, as was the case earlier this year. At that time, the S&P 500 made higher highs while the RSI diverged. The SPX only peaked after a period of waning momentum. On a greater advance, the SPX will still have to contend with its 200-day moving average (now at about 3,006). The maximum Fibonacci retracement zone of the February-March slide (76.4%/78.6%) is at 3,109.93/3,136.36. The Nasdaq 100 is ahead of the game, and already nearing this resistance. Thus, action in the aftermath of today's FOMC Meeting may be critical, given the potential for increased volatility. (Terence Gabriel) ***** GDP DROPS 4.8%, ENDING THE LONGEST-EVER U.S. ECONOMIC EXPANSION (1100 EDT/1500 GMT) The U.S. economy suffered its sharpest decline in 11 years in the first quarter as shutdown orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic brought business activity and consumer spending to a screeching halt. Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted at a 4.8% annual rate in the first quarter, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, marking the largest drop since the global financial crisis. In comparison, analysts had expected GDP to fall by 4%, and many believe the worst is yet to come. "Ultimately, the market knew this was bad, didn't know the exact number, but knew that it was a significant negative leading to what will be a more significant negative," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategic analytics at Piper Sandler. Personal expenditures shrank at 7.6%, the data point's worst showing since 1980 according to Oxford Economics, which is bad news considering the American consumer accounts for about 70% of the economy. A separate report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) showed pending sales of existing homes plunged by 20.8% in March, blowing past the 10% drop economists predicted. While Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR, expects listings and buying activity will begin to resume as the economy slowly restarts, he suspects the damage has been done. "The usual Spring buying season will be missed, however, so a bounce-back later in the year will be insufficient to make up for the loss of sales in the second quarter," Yun writes. "Overall, home sales are projected to have declined 14% for the year." But bad economic data seems baked into the market for now. All three major U.S. stock indexes were sharply higher, with the S&P's Energy sector leading the charge in percentage gains. (Stephen Culp, Karen Pierog) ***** WALL STREET RISES WITH VIRUS TREATMENT HOPES (1030 EDT/1430 GMT) Even as data showed the U.S. economy declined more than expected in the first quarter, Wall Street's main indexes were rising on Wednesday as investors were optimistic about results from trials of a potential COVID-19 treatment from Gilead Sciences. Investors have been heavily focused on trials for potential COVID-19 treatments as they are betting that once patients can be treated, officials will be have greater confidence easing stay-at-home rules to help reboot the economy. Gilead said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19, and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of infection. "If it actually works then that's good news. The market's moving on the Gilead news," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, NC in a telephone call. Zaccarelli wrote that the awful Q1 GDP decline of 4.8% was even worse "when you consider that the first two months of the first quarter were relatively normal and this number only includes the March lockdowns." But he noted, "GDP news is backward looking. Everybody knew it was going to be bad." "What matters to the market is forward looking information like when we're going to get a cure or a vaccine. Any news on treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19 is going to outweigh backward looking economic numbers," he said. The S&P 500's communication services sector was the biggest gainer as Google rose ~8%. After this Energy and financial sectors were the S&P's biggest percentage gainers. Mastercard shares rose more than 6% after it reported quarterly results that were much better than feared. More defensive sectors lost ground. Here is a snapshot of early trading: (Sinéad Carew) ***** STOCK FUTURES REACT TO THE "3Gs", POINT TO HIGHER OPEN (0856 EDT/1256 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open for the major averages on Wednesday. This after Alphabet reported double-digit ad revenue growth in its quarterly report on Wednesday , and Gilead Sciences said this morning that its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients. That said, Q1 Advance GDP fell 4.8% vs. a Reuters poll calling for a decline of 4%. In any event, as the market sorts through the GOOGL, Gilead news and the GDP data, stock futures have strengthened, while the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is around 0.60%. NYMEX oil futures are rallying nearly 20%, and attempting to end a 2-day losing streak. Meanwhile, markets await the results of the latest FOMC Meeting at 2 PM EDT (1800 GMT) At this meeting, the Fed is expected on to reiterate its promise to do whatever it takes to support the world's largest economy. Here is your premarket snapshot: (Terence Gabriel) *****