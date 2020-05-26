LIVE MARKETS U.S.-S&P 500 poised to poke above 3000

* U.S. equity index futures suggest stocks to jump at the open * Europe trading up; Asia broadly higher overnight * Dollar, gold fall; crude rises; U.S. 10-yr Yield ~0.70% May 26 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Terence Gabriel. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net S&P 500 POISED TO POKE ABOVE 3000 (0857 EDT/1257 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher ahead of Tuesday's open as global easing of lockdowns and business restarts are boosting optimism about economic recovery. Additionally, the market is once again focusing on developments along the vaccine front with Dow component Merck, and Novavax both gaining in premarket. With the futures suggesting the S&P 500 is poised to jump just over 50 points in early trade, the broad-market average can poke above both its 200-day moving average, which ended Friday at 2,999.72, and the 3,000 level. This will mark the first time the SPX is back above 3,000 since March 5. It will then become a question of whether the index can sustain this rise into the close. In any event, amid the economic optimism and vaccine-related hopes, airlines are big winners ahead of the open with the U.S. global jets ETF gaining more than 7%. Here is your premarket snapshot: (Terence Gabriel) ***** (Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ))