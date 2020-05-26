LIVE MARKETS U.S.-S&P 500 poised to poke above 3000

Biotechnology
    * U.S. equity index futures suggest stocks to jump at the
open
    * Europe trading up; Asia broadly higher overnight
    * Dollar, gold fall; crude rises; U.S. 10-yr Yield ~0.70%

    S&P 500 POISED TO POKE ABOVE 3000 (0857 EDT/1257 GMT)
    U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher ahead of
Tuesday's open as global easing of lockdowns and business
restarts are boosting optimism about economic recovery.
    Additionally, the market is once again focusing on
developments along the vaccine front with Dow component
Merck, and Novavax both gaining in
premarket.
    With the futures suggesting the S&P 500 is poised to
jump just over 50 points in early trade, the broad-market
average can poke above both its 200-day moving average, which
ended Friday at 2,999.72, and the 3,000 level. This will mark
the first time the SPX is back above 3,000 since March 5. It
will then become a question of whether the index can sustain
this rise into the close.
    In any event, amid the economic optimism and vaccine-related
hopes, airlines are big winners ahead of the open with the U.S.
global jets ETF gaining more than 7%.
    Here is your premarket snapshot:
    
 
 
    *****

    
