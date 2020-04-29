Biotechnology
April 29, 2020 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Stock futures react to the "3Gs", point to higher open

2 Min Read

    * Futures point to opening gains
    * Europe higher; China edged up, Japan shut
    * Gold, dollar slip, WTI crude up; U.S. 10-Yr yield ~0.61%

    April 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of
U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters
    STOCK FUTURES REACT TO THE "3Gs", POINT TO HIGHER OPEN (0856
EDT/1256 GMT)
    U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open for
the major averages on Wednesday.
    This after Alphabet reported double-digit ad
revenue growth in its quarterly report on Wednesday
, and Gilead Sciences said this morning
that its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the
main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients.

    That said, Q1 Advance GDP fell 4.8% vs. a Reuters poll
calling for  a decline of 4%. 
    In any event, as the market sorts through the GOOGL, Gilead
news and the GDP data, stock futures have strengthened, while
the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is around 0.60%.
NYMEX oil futures are rallying nearly 20%, and attempting
to end a 2-day losing streak.
    Meanwhile, markets await the results of the latest FOMC
Meeting at 2 PM EDT (1800 GMT) At this meeting, the Fed is
expected on to reiterate its promise to do whatever it takes to
support the world's largest economy.
