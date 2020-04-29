LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Stock futures react to the "3Gs", point to higher open

* Futures point to opening gains * Europe higher; China edged up, Japan shut * Gold, dollar slip, WTI crude up; U.S. 10-Yr yield ~0.61% April 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Sinéad Carew. Reach Sinéad on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net STOCK FUTURES REACT TO THE "3Gs", POINT TO HIGHER OPEN (0856 EDT/1256 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open for the major averages on Wednesday. This after Alphabet reported double-digit ad revenue growth in its quarterly report on Wednesday , and Gilead Sciences said this morning that its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients. That said, Q1 Advance GDP fell 4.8% vs. a Reuters poll calling for a decline of 4%. In any event, as the market sorts through the GOOGL, Gilead news and the GDP data, stock futures have strengthened, while the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is around 0.60%. NYMEX oil futures are rallying nearly 20%, and attempting to end a 2-day losing streak. Meanwhile, markets await the results of the latest FOMC Meeting at 2 PM EDT (1800 GMT) At this meeting, the Fed is expected on to reiterate its promise to do whatever it takes to support the world's largest economy. Here is your premarket snapshot: (Terence Gabriel) *****