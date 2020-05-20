LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Stock futures rise

* U.S. stock futures rise * European shares rise, Asian shares gain * Dollar falls, gold dips, oil rises, U.S. 10-yr Yield ~0.71% May 20 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Sinéad Carew. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net STOCK FUTURES RISE (0852 EDT/1252 GMT) Wall Street stock futures gained ground on Wednesday as investors continued to be bullish about the prospects for U.S. government stimulus and economic improvements as the country reopens. In the previous day's session the S&P 500 gave up its modest gains in the last hour of trading, as investors reacted to a report questioning Moderna's recent early-stage trial results for a potential coronavirus vaccine. Additionally on Tuesday, in a sometimes testy hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the nearly $3 trillion in federal rescue programs rolled out over the past two months were working to support an economy devastated by the novel coronavirus. Here is your premarket snapshot: (Sinéad Carew) *****