LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Stock futures rise

    STOCK FUTURES RISE (0852 EDT/1252 GMT) 
    Wall Street stock futures gained ground on Wednesday as
investors continued to be bullish about the prospects for U.S.
government stimulus and economic improvements as the country
reopens.
    In the previous day's session the S&P 500 gave up its modest
gains in the last hour of trading, as investors reacted to a
report questioning Moderna's recent early-stage trial
results for a potential coronavirus vaccine.
    Additionally on Tuesday, in a sometimes testy hearing before
the Senate Banking Committee,  U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the nearly
$3 trillion in federal rescue programs rolled out over the past
two months were working to support an economy devastated by the
novel coronavirus.
    (Sinéad Carew)
