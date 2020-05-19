LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Stocks end down after late-day drop

* U.S. stocks end lower * All major sectors post declines, led by energy * Dollar falls, crude, gold up; U.S. 10-year yield ~0.71% May 19 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Caroline Valetkevitch. Reach Caroline on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net STOCKS END DOWN AFTER LATE-DAY DROP (1615 EDT/2015 GMT) U.S. stocks lost ground in late trading and all three indexes closed lower on Tuesday, as a report questioning Moderna's recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results raised investor anxiety. Moderna shares fell to end down 10.4% following the report from STAT News. Investors also absorbed a mixed bag of retail results, including a disappointing report from Home Depot . In Washington, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, said the central bank was continuing to consider ways to accommodate additional borrowers, and that Congress should consider anything to keep people out of insolvency. Here is the closing snapshot: (Caroline Valetkevitch) ***** RETAIL INDEX REGISTERS BIG GAINS, HITS HIGH (1500 EDT/1900 GMT) The S&P 500 retail index is on track for a fourth straight day of more than 1% gains, hitting a fresh intraday record high as it is pulled higher by Amazon.com but also TJX, Autozone and Dollar Tree. The gains came despite a mixed bag of results from retailers so far, with shares of Home Depot down Tuesday after it reported quarterly results that disappointed investors. Shares of Walmart, which also reported results Tuesday, slipped after trading higher earlier in the day. TJX is due to report Thursday, while Dollar Tree is due to report May 28. Even though online sales have increased, retailers whose products are considered non-essential have been among the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic as consumers shelter in place. That said, some discount stores could be winners as retailers reopen in the coming months with excess inventories, Credit Suisse strategists said during a conference call last week, but retailer reports could give clues on the economy. "Each of the companies considered non-essential in the current crisis has an April quarter end, providing a more accurate assessment of the downturn," wrote Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse Securities, wrote in a note Monday. In any event, despite SPXRT's new highs, it should be noted that AMZN has a near 60% weight in the index. Thus, given AMZN's more than 30% year-to-date gain, the broader-based SPDR S&P Retail ETF may provide a more accurate read on the performance of retailing stocks in general. Indeed, here is a chart showing the relative performance of the SPXRT and XRT in 2020. The SPXRT is now up about 13%, while the XRT is still down about 16%. In fact, XRT is down about 26% from its record high seen in 2018. (Caroline Valetkevitch, Terence Gabriel) ***** BAIDU LEADS CHINESE TECH STOCKS HIGHER ON WALL ST (1245 EDT/1745 GMT) Wall Street may be taking a breather after Monday's rally but Chinese tech names are still surging. Baidu's U.S. shares are jumping 5.6% after the Chinese search engine forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations as businesses re-emerge from coronavirus lockdowns in the world's second-largest economy. Over the past three days, Baidu has climbed 17%. China's economic reopening is ahead of Europe and the United States, which are easing restrictions gradually as they continue to struggle with infections and deaths from COVID-19. Baidu's outlook lifted Alibaba's U.S. shares by 1.8%, and helped push Chinese web retailer JD.Com up 0.2% to a record high. JD.Com has surged 14% since last Friday, when it forecast quarterly revenue that also beat analysts' expectations after an upbeat quarter, riding on a surge in online orders of groceries and daily goods from consumers sheltering at home. JD.Com has surged around 57% in 2020, while Alibaba is up about 3%. Baidu remains down about 10%. (Noel Randewich) ***** AIRLINES HELP DOW TRANSPORTS BUILD ON MONDAY'S RALLY (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Commercial airlines, boosted by glimmers of turnaround, are giving a lift to the Dow Jones Transportation index as bargain hunters take advantage of fire sale prices. Dow Transports were up 0.9%, building on Monday's impressive 7.2% surge. The index, seen by many as a barometer of economic health, has underperformed the broader market so far this year, having fallen nearly 24% compared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average's drop of almost 14% over the same time period. In addition to commercial airlines, the DJT's constituents include railroads, trucking companies, logistics and package deliverers, subsectors with differing vulnerabilities to the plunge in economic activity brought on by coronavirus-related mandatory shutdowns. Travel restrictions and social distancing practices have hit the airlines particularly hard, but every one of them in the DJT was in the black on Tuesday in the wake of announcements by major North American air carriers that cancellations are slowing amid an uptick in demand. (Stephen Culp) ***** S&P 500, NASDAQ EDGE UP WITH TECH, DISCRETIONARY (1130 EDT/1530 GMT) The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are higher in late-morning trade, helped by strength in technology shares and discretionary companies including Amazon.com. The Dow is slightly lower. Walmart shares are gaining following its results., while shares of Home Depot are down more than 1% following its report of a weaker-than-expected profit in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the S&P 500 technology index and consumer discretionary index are up about 1%. Investors are keeping an eye on Washington, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are being grilled by senators about the uneven nature of U.S. fiscal response to the pandemic. The Senate hearing started at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) and is expected to last several hours. Here is the late morning snapshot: (Caroline Valetkevitch) ***** APRIL SHOWERS: HOUSING STARTS SAW RECORD DROP LAST MONTH (1001 EDT/1401 GMT) U.S. housing starts posted their largest-ever monthly drop in April as home construction ground to a halt due to mandatory lockdowns. Groundbreaking on residential projects plunged by a hair-raising 30.2% in April, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. The drop brought housing starts down to 891,000 units (SAAR), the lowest level in five years. Economists polled by Reuters expected a shallower drop, to 927,000. But the decline in new building permits wasn't quite as horrible as analysts feared, dropping 20.8% to 1.1 million. "A steep drop in activity was inevitable given the lockdowns, but we think these numbers will mark the floor," writes Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "May will be better, and June better still, though a return to the February level will take some time." The notion that the sector hit a trough last month was supported by the National Association of Home Builders' housing market index released on Monday, which showed an uptick in homebuilder sentiment in May. Investor sentiment failed to uptick in early trading, however. The Philadelphia SE Housing index was down sharply after Home Depot's profit miss. In the broader market, the S&P 500 and the Dow were lower, but tech shares pushed the Nasdaq into the black. (Stephen Culp) ***** S&P 500: NEARING TWO TOUGH TRIP WIRES (0915 EDT/1315 GMT) With its foray to a fresh recovery high on Monday, the S&P 500 index has now retraced as much as 65% of its February-March swoon. However, the index now faces two tough trip wires in the form of long-term moving averages. (Click on chart below) Indeed, last Thursday's low appears to have marked the end of a corrective pause in the advance off the March trough. With the subsequent rally, the broad-market average once again closed above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its bear-market slide at 2,934.49, putting it about 1%-1.5% below the 100- and 200-day moving averages (at about 2,981-2,998). Meanwhile, despite the thrust to a new recovery high, daily momentum can still be considered stunted. The RSI has yet to muster enough strength to move back above the 70.00 overbought threshold. In any event, the longer-term moving average convergence presents a stiff hurdle ahead of the 76.4%/78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone (3,109.93/3,136.36). An SPX reversal below 2,934.49 can suggest a stalled thrust. Breaking last Thursday's low (2,766.64), with the RSI then once again turning down shy of 70.00, can suggest risk that a renewed bear trend is kicking off. S&P E-MINIS SLIP AS RETAILER RESULTS MIXED (0850 EDT/1250 GMT) Dow and S&P 500 e-mini futures are lower Tuesday after the previous day's strong gains, as results from Home Depot disappointed investors. Walmart shares are up following its results, providing some offset. Nasdaq e-minis are up slightly. Home Depot is easing about 1% before the opening bell following its report of a weaker-than-expected profit in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart shares are up about 3% following its results. But focus may shift during the session to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They will go before the Senate Banking Committee and speak on what may still be needed to support the U.S. economy during the pandemic. Here is your premarket snapshot: