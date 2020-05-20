LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Wall Street rallies with hopes pinned on economic restart

* Three major indexes gain; Nasdaq leads the pack with 2% advance * All S&P sectors rise, energy leads in percentage terms * Small caps outperform with Russell 2000 rising ~3% * Dollar dips; oil, gold gain; U.S. 10-yr Yield ~0.69% May 20 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Sinéad Carew. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net WALL STREET RALLIES WITH HOPES PINNED ON ECONOMIC RESTART (1605 EDT/2005 GMT) Wall Street's three major averages registered their fourth gain in five sessions on Wednesday as investors were piling their hopes onto a restart of U.S. economic activity as local authorities eased coronavirus-led stay-at-home orders. Investors also eyed the potential for more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and were growing optimistic about the prospects for the development of a vaccine to counter the deadly virus at companies such as Moderna "The partial opening and residual feeling that there's going to be some economic activity in coming weeks and months as compared with the mood a few weeks ago" were the key factors boosting stocks on Wednesday, according to Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Granite Wealth Management in Providence, Rhode Island. Zaro said the upside momentum ahead of May stock option expirations was also helpful. The S&P's energy sector, up 3.8%, was the biggest percentage gainer among the benchmark's 11 major sectors. Healthcare, utilities and real estate were its biggest laggards all with gains below 1%. Here is your closing snapshot: (Sinéad Carew) ***** IPO INDEX HITS RECORD HIGH AS MODERNA CLIMBS THE RANKS (1330 EDT/1730 GMT) The Renaissance IPO ETF gained more than 2% and set a fresh record high on Wednesday as equity markets continue to heal. The ETF has risen for five straight sessions and is now up about 14% this year, easily outperforming the S&P 500 index's 8% drop and the Nasdaq Composite's 4% advance year-to-date. Renaissance's ETF tracks a market-cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires shares within 90 days of a company's IPO and sells after two years. According to ETF.com, Moderna Inc is now the fourth-largest weighting in the fund at 6.8%. The vaccine developer's stock was in seventh place in terms of weighting at the end of March at 3.4%, according to Refinitiv data. Uber Technologies (10.6%), DocuSign (9.1%) and Spotify (8.8%) are the top three weighted stocks in the fund, per ETF.com. They also occupied the top three spots at the end of the first quarter. A rising index could perhaps set the stage for a resurgence in IPO activity. This as insurance policy comparison website SelectQuote accelerated the pricing of its IPO by one day to Wednesday on the back of strong investor demand, sources told Reuters Here is your 1-year snapshot of the ETF: (Lance Tupper) ***** STAPLES REMAIN A STRONG INCOME PLAY (1250 EDT/1650 GMT) Consumer staples have a track record of outperforming the broader market during recessions, and they also have a history of raising dividends regardless of the macroeconomic environment, strategists at CFRA wrote in a recent note. That's good news for investors looking for income-oriented equities during the current economic downturn. Thirteen companies in the consumer staples sector are in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. "In fact, Consumer Staples account for a greater percentage of the prestigious index than any other sector on a market-cap-weighted basis," they wrote. At current market levels, they see Coca Cola and PepsiCo, which they rate as strong buys; and Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Walmart as the "most compelling Dividend Aristocrats." CFRA has had an overweight recommendation on the consumer staples sector since March. (Caroline Valetkevitch) ***** ECONOMY DIMS TRUMP'S 2ND TERM CHANCES BUT THERE ARE CAVEATS (1122 EDT/1522 GMT) The stock market may look bullish right now but with the economy in a terrible state Oxford Economics sees this as a "nearly insurmountable obstacle" for U.S. President Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected in November. The advisory firm cited an unemployment rate above the global financial crisis peak, a 6% dip in household income below pre-virus levels, and transitory deflation for its dim view on Trump's chance of winning the popular vote. It says its national election model sees Trump gathering only 35% of votes in what would be "the worst incumbent performance in a century." And its state-based election model confirms this, with Trump earning 210 Electoral College votes vs 328 for Democrat opponent Joe Biden. It sees 7 states with 95 votes turning Democrat: Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and North Carolina. But, Oxford Economics cites two factors that could significantly change the results: voter turnout and the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak. If Democrats come out to vote with the same enthusiasm they had in the 2008 election of Barack Obama, this would mean lead Florida and Texas to flip along with Arizona, Tennessee, and Georgia, giving Biden the largest Democrat win since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, according to the research. So while it would take "an economic miracle for pocketbooks to favor Trump," a low Democratic turnout could still represent a "path back to the White House," Oxford Economics write. And of course, if the virus is contained this would help Trump but, "in ways that models can't accurately capture," it said. (Sinéad Carew) ***** FALLING REFINANCING PULLS DOWN MORTGAGE DEMAND (1041 EDT/1441 GMT) Mortgage applications fell by 2.6% last week even as interest rates inched lower, as tightening credit conditions dampened cash-out refinancing demand. The average 30-year fixed contract interest rate shed 2 basis points to 3.41%, prompting the fifth straight uptick in demand for loans to purchase homes, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). But refinancing applications, which now account for just over 64% of the mortgage market, continue to drop. "Despite mortgage rates remaining close to record-lows, refinance activity slid to its lowest level in over a month," said Joel Kan, associate vice president of Economic and Industry Forecasting at MBA Still, Kan expects the refinancing side to recover in the coming months as low interest rates and economic uncertainty convince homeowners to lower their monthly payments. A rising tide of economic recovery expectations failed to lift all ships in morning trading. While mortgage bankers and home improvement retailers both stand to benefit from low interest rates, S&P 1500 Home Improvement Retail index was in the red, but The S&P 1500 Thrift & Mortgage Bank index was up 4.1%, well outperforming the broader market. Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc reported its biggest jump in quarterly same-store sales in at least 15 years as coronavirus lockdowns prompted a surge in do-it-yourself projects and home repairs. This was on the heels of a jump in same-store sales at larger rival Home Depot Inc, though that company did miss earnings expectations on Tuesday, due to a jump in expenses to keep its stores open during the pandemic. Earnings, recovery optimism and a lack of horrible economic data boosted investor risk appetite on Wednesday, sending all three major U.S. stock indexes more than 1% higher. (Stephen Culp) ***** S&P 500: FEELING A BIT FROTHY (0915 EDT/1315 GMT) Heading into the March lows, a contrarian measure of sentiment based on the CBOE equity Put/Call (P/C) ratio spiked to its highest level in 18 years. (Click on chart below) Now in the wake of a 35% S&P 500 rally in just 39 trading days, this same measure has collapsed toward the 9-year lows that preceded February's major market top. The 5-day moving average of the equity P/C ratio has now tumbled to 0.52. This puts it in the vicinity of the 0.466 low it hit in January, and the 0.484 level it saw in February. As a contrarian measure of sentiment, this suggests great complacency and, therefore, the market may be especially ripe for a downside reversal. Indeed, since late 2018, significant market sell offs developed in the wake of sub-0.60 readings of this measure. That said, a stronger warning may be when the 5-DMA of the P/C ratio makes a higher-low against a higher-SPX-closing-high. This pattern is not yet evident, but could develop quickly. In any event, the current low readings of this measure are occurring just as the S&P 500 nears resistance at its 100 and 200-day moving averages. (Terence Gabriel) ***** STOCK FUTURES RISE (0852 EDT/1252 GMT) Wall Street stock futures gained ground on Wednesday as investors continued to be bullish about the prospects for U.S. government stimulus and economic improvements as the country reopens. In the previous day's session the S&P 500 gave up its modest gains in the last hour of trading, as investors reacted to a report questioning Moderna's recent early-stage trial results for a potential coronavirus vaccine. Additionally on Tuesday, in a sometimes testy hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the nearly $3 trillion in federal rescue programs rolled out over the past two months were working to support an economy devastated by the novel coronavirus. Here is your premarket snapshot: