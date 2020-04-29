LIVE MARKETS U.S.-Wall Street rises with virus treatment hopes

* Wall St gains ground; S&P hits highest level since March 6 * Defensive utilities, staples decline, comms services rise * Gold, dollar slip, WTI crude up; U.S. 10-Yr yield ~0.59% April 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of U.S. equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Sinéad Carew. Reach Sinéad on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net WALL STREET RISES WITH VIRUS TREATMENT HOPES (1030 EDT/1430 GMT) Even as data showed the U.S. economy declined more than expected in the first quarter, Wall Street's main indexes were rising on Wednesday as investors were optimistic about results from trials of a potential COVID-19 treatment from Gilead Sciences. Investors have been heavily focused on trials for potential COVID-19 treatments as they are betting that once patients can be treated, officials will be have greater confidence easing stay-at-home rules to help reboot the economy. Gilead said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19, and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of infection. "If it actually works then that's good news. The market's moving on the Gilead news," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, NC in a telephone call. Zaccarelli wrote that the awful Q1 GDP decline of 4.8% was even worse "when you consider that the first two months of the first quarter were relatively normal and this number only includes the March lockdowns." But he noted, "GDP news is backward looking. Everybody knew it was going to be bad." "What matters to the market is forward looking information like when we're going to get a cure or a vaccine. Any news on treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19 is going to outweigh backward looking economic numbers," he said. The S&P 500's communication services sector was the biggest gainer as Google rose ~8%. After this Energy and financial sectors were the S&P's biggest percentage gainers. Mastercard shares rose more than 6% after it reported quarterly results that were much better than feared. More defensive sectors lost ground. Here is a snapshot of early trading: (Sinéad Carew) ***** STOCK FUTURES REACT TO THE "3Gs", POINT TO HIGHER OPEN (0856 EDT/1256 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open for the major averages on Wednesday. This after Alphabet reported double-digit ad revenue growth in its quarterly report on Wednesday , and Gilead Sciences said this morning that its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients. That said, Q1 Advance GDP fell 4.8% vs. a Reuters poll calling for a decline of 4%. In any event, as the market sorts through the GOOGL, Gilead news and the GDP data, stock futures have strengthened, while the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is around 0.60%. NYMEX oil futures are rallying nearly 20%, and attempting to end a 2-day losing streak. Meanwhile, markets await the results of the latest FOMC Meeting at 2 PM EDT (1800 GMT) At this meeting, the Fed is expected on to reiterate its promise to do whatever it takes to support the world's largest economy. Here is your premarket snapshot: (Terence Gabriel) *****