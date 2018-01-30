FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
January 30, 2018 / 2:33 PM / in 7 hours

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow off 250 pts as yields, health stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday, with the Dow down about 250 points, weighed down by a rise in bond yields and a drop in shares of healthcare companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.83 points, or 0.94 percent, to 26,189.65. The S&P 500 lost 24.32 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,829.21. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.76 points, or 1.05 percent, to 7,387.75. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.