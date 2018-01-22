FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 22, 2018 / 9:05 PM / in 2 hours

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record highs after deal to end U.S. shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word “deal” from 1st paragraph)

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes hit record closing highs on Monday in the wake of a deal by U.S. senators to end the federal government shutdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26,214.67, the S&P 500 gained 22.68 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,832.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points, or 0.98 percent, to 7,408.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.