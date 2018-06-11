FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 1:38 PM / 2 days ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of U.S.-North Korea summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday as gains in financial stocks offset losses in technology shares, while investors focused on a historic U.S.-North Korea summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,336.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,780.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,647.24 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

