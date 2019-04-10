REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ekes out gains as investors shrug off Fed minutes

(Refiling to fix typographical error in headline to make it “Wall Street” instead of “Wall Streets”)

April 10 (Reuters) - Tech stocks led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors largely shrugging off benign U.S. inflation data and unsurprising minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.58 points, or 0.03%, to 26,157.16, the S&P 500 gained 10.04 points, or 0.35%, to 2,888.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.97 points, or 0.69%, to 7,964.24. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)