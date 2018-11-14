REFILE- US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI data, oil rebound

(Adds dateline)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, after consumer prices in October rose as expected, keeping the Federal Reserve on track for gradual interest rate hikes, while a rebound in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 25,388.08. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,737.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.52 points, or 0.90 percent, to 7,265.39 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)