REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on Mexico relief, M&A cheer

By Aparajita Saxena

June 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

Mexico agreed to step up efforts to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants, after U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 5% import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting Monday if the Latin American country did not commit to do more to tighten its borders.

U.S. automakers, which have long built vehicles in Mexico, rose in premarket trading, with General Motors Co gaining 2.2% and Ford Motor Co 1.7%.

Corona beer maker Constellation Brands, which has significant Mexico exposure, rose 3.5% following the settlement.

United Technologies Corp rose 2.8% after the company agreed to combine its aerospace business with defense contractor Raytheon Co and create a new firm worth about $121 billion. Shares of Raytheon jumped 6.1%.

“Anytime we see corporate finance activity, it usually signals that business activity is good overall,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

In another deal, Salesforce.com Inc said it would buy big data firm Tableau Software for $15.3 billion. Shares of Tableau jumped 33.7%, while those of Salesforce fell 5.4%.

Adding to the optimism, China’s exports unexpectedly grew in May despite higher U.S. tariffs, but imports fell the most in nearly three years.

Increased bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut to stimulate the economy following dismal jobs data on Friday helped the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average record their biggest weekly gains since the end of November.

The S&P is now about 3% away from its all-time high hit in early May.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 122 points, or 0.47%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 41.75 points, or 0.56%.

Even though the Mexico dispute dissipated, the U.S.-China trade war remained in the spotlight. A Group of 20 finance leaders said trade and geopolitical tensions have raised risks to improving global growth, but stopped short of calling for a resolution of the conflict.

Among other stocks, Kraft Heinz Co gained 4.7% after the packaged food company said the numbers it restated last month were accurate following completion of an internal investigation. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)