February 11, 2018 / 11:22 PM / in 15 hours

S&P 500 e-mini futures rise 0.30 percent as trading reopens after volatile week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.30 pct late Sunday as trading reopened after the S&P 500 Index recorded its worst week in two years.

The sharp falls last week confirmed the market was in a correction, down more than 10 percent from a Jan. 26 record high, and threw the nearly nine-year bull market off course. The newly volatile market was shaken in part by rising bond yields, which led stock investors to rethink their positions after months of steady gains.

The 10-year Treasury note futures dropped modestly, about 0.25 percent, after seesawing for much of the week. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

