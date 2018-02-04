FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 4, 2018 / 11:31 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. stock futures open weaker; Treasury futures up on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures opened weaker on Sunday, extending the rout equity markets experienced on Friday which saw the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average notch their worst week since early January 2016.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 18, or 0.63 percent.

U.S. Treasury futures prices rose at the open of trading with 10 year note futures up 3/32 of a point in price in early trading. Rising bond yields and prospects for increasing inflation undermined equities and pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to a four-year high on Friday.

Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.