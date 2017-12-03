FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. equity index futures open higher after Senate passes tax bill
December 3, 2017 / 11:56 PM / in 7 minutes

UPDATE 1-U.S. equity index futures open higher after Senate passes tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul bill early Saturday.

S&P 500 e-minis were up about 0.6 percent, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were also up about 0.6 percent, and Dow e-minis up more than 0.7 percent.

Saturday’s Senate vote takes Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses.

The gains should hold since they reflect the Senate passage of the tax bill, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

“We’re still on a short schedule - Congress has days to reconcile House and Senate bills,” Colas said. “But markets want to believe it will happen.” (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Mary Milliken)

