NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. equity index futures opened little changed at the start of weekly trading on Sunday, leaving it unclear whether Wall Street would rebound from last week’s steep sell-off or extend the slide.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.08 percent lower after the open of weekly trading on Sunday evening. Nasdaq 100 Index e-mini futures were higher by 0.04 percent. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Cooney)