U.S. stock futures jump after Trump-Xi trade armistice

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Sunday after China and the United States agreed at a G20 summit to shelve any new tariffs and reset discussions for 90 days, at least temporarily halting an increase in their tensions over trade.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.55 percent as trading resumed, on high contract volume. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures rose 1.66 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures jumped nearly 2 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)