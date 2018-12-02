Market News
December 2, 2018 / 11:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. stock futures jump after Trump-Xi trade armistice

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Sunday after China and the United States agreed at a G20 summit to shelve any new tariffs and reset discussions for 90 days, at least temporarily halting an increase in their tensions over trade.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.55 percent as trading resumed, on high contract volume. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures rose 1.66 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures jumped nearly 2 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
