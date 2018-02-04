U.S. stock futures open weaker; Treasury futures up on Sunday

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures opened weaker on Sunday, extending the rout equity markets experienced on Friday which saw the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average notch their worst week since early January 2016.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 18, or 0.63 percent.

U.S. Treasury futures prices rose at the open of trading with 10 year note futures up 3/32 of a point in price in early trading. Rising bond yields and prospects for increasing inflation undermined equities and pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to a four-year high on Friday.