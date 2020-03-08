Market News
March 8, 2020 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. stock futures tumble at open on coronavirus contagion fears

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The price of futures contracts for the S&P 500 index fell more than 4% on Sunday as trading for U.S. equity markets resumed, a sign that investors fear the toll from the fast-spreading coronavirus will deepen.

Contracts for the S&P 500 emini were down 4.4% to 2834.25.

Fear of the economic damage the coronavirus epidemic poses sent stocks lower on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 notching its 10th decline in 12 sessions.

Reporting by Herb Lash and Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis

