U.S. stock index futures slip after government shutdown continues

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Sunday after a government shutdown continued into a second day.

Democrats and Republicans, locked in a bitter dispute over immigration, failed to agree on a last-minute deal to fund government operations, causing a shutdown at midnight on Friday. Moderate senators from both parties held talks on Sunday seeking to break the political impasse.

Wall Street, which has been resilient to the threat of a shutdown, rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notching record closing highs. Investors had shrugged off the threat last week, saying they were not worried about a major pullback in shares if U.S. lawmakers failed to strike a deal.

Futures snapshot at 6:03PM ET 23:03 GMT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.2 percent, with 6,557 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.16 percent, in volume of 1,327 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.23 percent, with 1,319 contracts changing hands.

* Benchmark 10-year note futures last fell 4/32 in price. (Reporting by Megan Davies)