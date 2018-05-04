US STOCKS-Apple leads Wall St rally after choppy start on jobs report

* April nonfarm payrolls miss estimates

* Tepid wage growth eases inflation fears

* Apple hits record after Berkshire raises stake

* Indexes up: Dow 1.03 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 1.29 pct

* Market had opened lower, before reversing course (Changes comment, adds details, updates prices)

By Sruthi Shankar

May 4 (Reuters) - Apple and other technology shares led a rally on Wall Street on Friday morning, helping it shrug off a choppy start following the April jobs report.

Apple jumped 3.8 percent to a record high of $183.65 after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in the iPhone maker.

The technology sector was up 1.47 percent, giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

The markets were off to a choppy start after data showed the U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in April, but missed expectations, while the unemployment rate dropped to near a 17-1/2-year low of 3.9 percent.

However, the Labor Department’s closely watched report showed wage growth of only 0.1 percent, also coming in below estimates, easing concerns that inflation pressures were increasing.

“It’s kind of a muted reaction in general to that piece of economic data,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

“The amount of the headline miss that we saw was made up in last month’s revision — so if we missed by 30,000 we revised last month up by 30,000. And earnings went up just a bit, so there’s no pressure of wage prices from the data.”

After choppy futures trading following the payroll numbers, the market opened lower, before reversing course. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 bounced off their 200-day moving averages, a technical level that indicates long-term momentum.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 245.29 points, or 1.03 percent, at 24,175.44, the S&P 500 was up 23.39 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,653.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 91.39 points, or 1.29 percent, at 7,179.54.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with only the energy index posting a loss of 0.08 percent.

After a two-day meeting in Beijing, China and the United States reached a consensus on some aspects of their trade row, though some “relatively big” disagreements on other issues remained, China said.

Among stocks, Fluor Corp sank 21.2 percent, the most on the S&P, after the engineering and construction company posted a surprise quarterly loss due to issues with a gas-fired power project.

Pandora Media jumped 24.2 percent after the music streaming service provider reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.41-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq and for a 2.67-to-1 ratio on the NYSE.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 36 new lows. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Savio D’Souza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)