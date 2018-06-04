US STOCKS-Bullish jobs fallout keeps Wall St on the up

* Futures up: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct

By Medha Singh

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Monday as stronger than expected U.S. jobs data for May drove global stock markets up across the board for a second day.

The S&P 500 closed up more than 1 percent on Friday after jobs and wage growth for May both beat expectations, with the unemployment rate falling to an 18-year low.

Concerns that bullish economic numbers will lead to faster rises in interest rates and relatively lower future growth have sent U.S. stocks tumbling on several occasions this year. But investors said they did not find Friday’s data concerning.

By 7:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 138 points, or 0.56 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.35 percent.

The United States and China ended their latest round of trade negotiations on Sunday, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and his delegation leaving Beijing without making a public statement, and China making no mention of any new agreements.

China warned any tariffs and other trade measures implemented by Washington would derail any agreements between the two sides.

Over the weekend, finance leaders of the closest U.S. allies vented anger over the Trump administration’s metal import tariffs, ending a three-day meeting with a stern rebuke of Washington and setting up a heated fight at a G7 summit next week in Quebec.

Last week, the United States imposed 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs on Mexico, Canada and the European Union after temporary exemptions expired.

Among stocks, Merck rose about 2 percent after latest data showed the company’s cancer drug Keytruda improved survival as a stand-alone treatment for a type of lung cancer.

Whirlpool rose 2.5 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “buy” as it expects higher demand and rising appliance cost to help offset higher input costs for the company and support improved profitability in the North America over next quarters. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)