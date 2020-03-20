US STOCKS-Futures buoyed by stimulus hopes

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 4.08%, S&P 3.95%, Nasdaq 4.89%

By Medha Singh

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures firmed 4% on Friday, at the end of another torrid week for financial markets that have been battered by growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on Thursday as investors drew comfort from sweeping fiscal and monetary measures around the globe aimed at softening the blow to world economy from the virus outbreak.

At 05:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 817 points, or 4.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 94.25 points, or 3.95% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 355.5 points, or 4.89%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 3.41%.

The S&P 500 index closed up 0.47% at 2,409.39​ on Thursday. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)