US STOCKS-Futures higher on signs North Korea open to talks

* Futures higher: Dow 147 pts, S&P 12.2 pts, Nasdaq 42.75 pts

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures pointed to a sharply higher opening on Tuesday after South Korea said it would hold its first summit in more than a decade with North Korea and that the latter was open to talks with the United States on denuclearization.

The news added to early gains for U.S. markets, which have been recovering from a bout of concern over the possibility of a global trade war following remarks by President Donald Trump last week.

At 6:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or around 0.6 percent. S&P 500 e-minis gained 12.25 points, or around half of a percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 42.75 points, or 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;)