FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures inch up, bitcoin grabs investor interest
Sections
Featured
Trump records 'robo-call' for Moore
Politics
Trump records 'robo-call' for Moore
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Israel
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Saudis go to the movies
World
Saudis go to the movies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS-Futures inch up, bitcoin grabs investor interest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Wall Street on Monday, with the launch of bitcoin futures raising investor interest in cryptocurrency related companies.

* Shares of Marathon Patent, Riot Blockchain , Overstock.com and Xunei were up between 3.8 percent and 8 percent in premarket trading.

* Bitcoin futures jumped more than 20 percent in the U.S. debut on Sunday, which backers hope will encourage wider use and give legitimacy to cryptocurrency.

* At 7:21 a.m. ET, bitcoin futures were quoted at $17,800 on the Chicago-based CBOE Global Markets exchange, up 12.3 percent from its Sunday opening price, while bitcoin itself hovered at $16,459.

* Shares of Cboe Global Markets rose 3.7 percent.

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report for November that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.

* The report showed the economy added 228,000 jobs in November but average hourly earnings failed to meet expectations.

* The third rate hike in 2017 is near certain, with traders betting a 90 percent chance in its favor, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

* But, a sluggish growth in wages in latest U.S. jobs report could raise doubts about the central bank’s plan to raise interest rates thrice in 2018.

* The Labor Department is slated to release a report at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) on job openings and labor turnover for October.

* Bluebird Bio shares rose 11.13 percent after its experimental gene-modifying immunotherapy drug co-developed with Celgene received positive responses in early stage study. Celgene’s shares were up 2.6 percent.

Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.19 percent, with 7,997 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.08 percent, with 154,048 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 11,062 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.