US STOCKS-Futures rise as Washington reaches deal on $2 trillion aid package

* Futures up: Dow 3.6% , S&P 2.21% , Nasdaq 2.48%

By Uday Sampath Kumar

March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, putting Wall Street on course to extend its massive bounce from the previous session, as Washington reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to help ease some economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate will vote on the bill later on Wednesday and the House of Representatives is expected to follow soon after.

At 05:24 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were up 741 points, or 3.6%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 54 points, or 2.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 187 points, or 2.48%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 2.61%.

The S&P 500 index closed up 9.38% at 2,447.33​ on Tuesday. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)