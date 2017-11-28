US STOCKS-Futures steady ahead of Powell confirmation

* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher opening on Tuesday, maintaining a brighter tone from Europe and the previous session and putting aside any nerves over a tax bill and confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell.

* The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing at 9:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT) to confirm Powell’s nomination as head of the U.S. central bank.

* In prepared remarks for the Tuesday hearing, Powell defended the Fed’s use of broad crisis-fighting powers, placing himself as an extension of the line followed by current Chair Janet Yellen and her predecessor Ben Bernanke.

* The U.S. tax plan faces potential opposition from two Republican lawmakers who could prevent the sweeping legislation from reaching the Senate floor.

* President Donald Trump was due to lobby Republicans at their weekly policy luncheon in the U.S. Capitol, with the Senate poised for a possible vote on the bill as early as Thursday.

* Wall Street’s major indexes ended flat on Monday, retreating modestly from record highs set during the session, as gains for Amazon countered losses in shares of energy companies.

* The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index is expected to have decreased to 124 in November from 125.9 in October, when it hit a near 17-year high. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on uncertainty over the outcome of a key OPEC meeting this week.

* Buffalo Wild Wings rose 5 percent as fellow restaurant chain Arby’s announced it had agreed to buy the company for about $2.4 billion.

Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.16 percent, with 21,166 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.1 percent, with 138,843 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.06 percent, on volume of 23,441 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)