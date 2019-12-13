US STOCKS-Futures up on trade deal hopes; tariff deadline closes in

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Washington sets China trade deal terms - sources

* U.S., Chinese tariffs scheduled to take effect on Dec 15

* Adobe rises after Q4 revenue, profit beat

* Oracle slips on quarterly revenue miss

* Futures up: Dow 0.43%, S&P 500 0.37%, Nasdaq 0.49%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday on hopes that the United States and China could reach an initial deal to end their trade war after Washington set its terms for an agreement, just days before fresh levies on Chinese goods kick in.

The United States has offered to suspend some tariffs on Chinese goods and cut others in exchange for Beijing’s buying more American farm goods, U.S. sources said, although there has been no official announcement on the deal from either side.

China, however, has remained silent, raising questions over whether the two countries can agree to a truce before a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs takes effect on Sunday.

Still, a positive tone on trade so far helped Wall Street’s main indexes touch record levels on Thursday, while futures also hit all-time highs earlier in the session on Friday.

Three interest rate cuts this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve, along with better-than-expected corporate earnings, have pushed the S&P 500 index up more than 26% so far in 2019, putting it on track for its best annual performance in six years.

Shares of chipmakers that are heavily exposed to China for revenues were up in premarket trading. Micron Technology Inc , Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp rose 1%.

Apple Inc, often considered sensitive to news around trade, also edged up 0.5%.

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 122 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 41.75 points, or 0.49%.

Data at 8:30 a.m. ET from the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to show retail sales rose 0.5% last month, after having gained 0.3% in October.

Adobe Inc rose 3% after the company beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

Oracle Corp slipped 2.2% as the company fell short of quarterly revenue estimates. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)