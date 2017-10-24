US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-3M, Caterpillar power Dow to record

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Dow hit a record high close on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and forecasts from companies including 3M and Caterpillar fueled optimism about economic strength, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended slightly higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.8 points, or 0.72 percent, to 23,441.76, the S&P 500 gained 4.15 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,569.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,598.43. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)