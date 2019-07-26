Market News
July 26, 2019 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Alphabet, Intel earnings boost Wall Street at open

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, as robust earnings from Google-owner Alphabet and Intel spurred a rally in technology stocks and data showed the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.02 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 27,166.00.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.58 points, or 0.32%, at 3,013.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 55.76 points, or 0.68%, to 8,294.30 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

