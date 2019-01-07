US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Amazon, Netflix help Wall Street build on rally

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc fueled a second straight session of gains on Wall Street on Monday, with the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks helping ease concerns that have pummeled the market in recent months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 23,531.48, the S&P 500 gained 17.76 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,549.7, and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.61 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,823.47. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)