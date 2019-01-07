Market News
January 7, 2019 / 9:06 PM / in 25 minutes

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Amazon, Netflix help Wall Street build on rally

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc fueled a second straight session of gains on Wall Street on Monday, with the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks helping ease concerns that have pummeled the market in recent months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 23,531.48, the S&P 500 gained 17.76 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,549.7, and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.61 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,823.47. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
