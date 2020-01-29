Market News
January 29, 2020 / 2:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple, Boeing bolster Wall Street at open

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as a surge in shares of Apple, Boeing and General Electric after their results overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.68 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 28,820.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.22 points, or 0.40%, at 3,289.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 48.58 points, or 0.52%, to 9,318.26 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

