US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple drags down Nasdaq at open; S&P, Dow rise

The Nasdaq opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a more than 2 percent fall in Apple Inc shares, while a jump in energy stocks supported the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.36 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,261.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.31 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,726.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.91 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,344.08 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)