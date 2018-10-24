FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 24, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Boeing props up Dow at open, but chipmakers pose headwind

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dow opened flat on Wednesday after Boeing’s profit forecast eased worries of slowing corporate profits, but dim outlook from other China-reliant companies, including chipmakers, kept the pressure on the S&P and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,172.88.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.82 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,737.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.33 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,423.21 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.