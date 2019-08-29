Market News
August 29, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-China trade comments boost Wall Street at open

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the long-standing trade dispute with the United States, allaying investor worries of the risk of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.99 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 26,249.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.43 points, or 0.78%, at 2,910.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 88.90 points, or 1.13%, to 7,945.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below