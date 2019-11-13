Market News
November 13, 2019

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Disney helps lift Dow, S&P to records; Nasdaq dips

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday helped by a big jump in Walt Disney shares, but the Nasdaq fell and gains were kept in check by fresh uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.1 points, or 0.33%, to 27,783.59, the S&P 500 gained 2.13 points, or 0.07%, to 3,093.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.99 points, or 0.05%, to 8,482.10. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)

