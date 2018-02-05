FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 8:27 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow briefly falls more than 10 pct from high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Dow briefly fell more than 10 percent from its Jan. 26 record high on Monday before paring losses to trade above its lows of the day.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 were last down more than 3 percent, while the Cboe Volatility index jumped more than 100 percent on the day and hit its highest since August 2015.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 938.27 points, or 3.68 percent, to 24,582.69, the S&P 500 lost 81.16 points, or 2.94 percent, to 2,680.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 174.27 points, or 2.41 percent, to 7,066.67. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

