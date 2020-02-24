US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow briefly falls over 1,000 points as pandemic worries grow

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index briefly fell more than 1,000 points on Monday, as investors dumped riskier assets after a jump in coronavirus cases outside China fueled global growth worries.

At 12:19 a.m. ET, the Dow was down 973.17 points, or 3.36%, at 28,019.24, the S&P 500 was down 108.87 points, or 3.26%, at 3,228.88. The Nasdaq Composite was down 365.94 points, or 3.82%, at 9,210.65. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)