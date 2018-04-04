FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 4, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow dives 2 pct as China-U.S. trade spat intensifies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 2 percent at the open on Wednesday as big U.S. manufacturers, grain merchants and chipmakers bore the brunt of a deepening trade conflict between China and the United States.

The S&P 500 opened below its 200-day moving average, a key technical level.

The Dow fell 506.21 points, or 2.11 percent, to 23,527.15. The S&P lost 40.75 points, or 1.56 percent, to 2,573.7. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.95 points, or 1.83 percent, to 6,814.33. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.